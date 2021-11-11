Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMN opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.99. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

