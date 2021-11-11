Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

