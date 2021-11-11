Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

