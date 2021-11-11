Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $36.63 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.