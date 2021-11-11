STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.83 Million

Analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report sales of $186.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.68 million and the lowest is $179.22 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $161.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $724.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $771.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $776.34 million, with estimates ranging from $720.17 million to $869.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.45. 1,058,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

