Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 59,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,566. The company has a market capitalization of $217.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

