Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $7.96 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 123,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

