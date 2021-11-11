Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 232 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,754,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $611.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $410.00 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

