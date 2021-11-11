Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.79 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.