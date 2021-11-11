Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.95

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $770.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Studio City International by 39.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International during the second quarter worth about $47,902,000. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.