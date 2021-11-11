Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 642,921 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SPH opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $954.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

