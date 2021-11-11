Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Issues Earnings Results

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

Shares of SPH stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

