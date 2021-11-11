SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

SunOpta stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 2,069,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,328. SunOpta has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $711.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunOpta stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of SunOpta worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.