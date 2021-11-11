SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
SunOpta stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 2,069,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,328. SunOpta has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $711.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.
STKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.