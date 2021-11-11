Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SHO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 229,844 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.