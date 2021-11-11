Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.13 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $44.24 million and $1.85 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,738.07 or 0.07297272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00087610 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,578,468 coins and its circulating supply is 333,586,459 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.