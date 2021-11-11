Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 263,242 shares.The stock last traded at $51.02 and had previously closed at $48.18.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

