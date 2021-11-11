Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,440 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 482.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 254,355 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter.

In other GSI Technology news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

