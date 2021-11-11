Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 374.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 127,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Celestica by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Celestica by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

