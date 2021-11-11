Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Position in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,933 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Naked Brand Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAKD opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Naked Brand Group Limited has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

