Susquehanna Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $310.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $360.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.48 and a 200 day moving average of $269.58. The stock has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12 month low of $183.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

