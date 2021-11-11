Susquehanna Trims NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Target Price to $5.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $5.40 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

