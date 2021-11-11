SVB Leerink Boosts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $72.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.89.

DOCS opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

