Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.28

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and traded as high as $35.76. Symrise shares last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 27,375 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYIEY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

