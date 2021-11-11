Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,641 shares of company stock worth $10,213,215. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $247.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

