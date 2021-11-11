Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 2524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after buying an additional 1,065,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 203,707 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 112,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $592.47 million, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

