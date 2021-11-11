Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NYSE TPR opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

