Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CAO Julie H. Boushka Sells 2,500 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TRGP opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,413,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,547,000 after acquiring an additional 147,545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 769,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,886,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after acquiring an additional 318,148 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

