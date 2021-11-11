Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

NYSE TRGP opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

