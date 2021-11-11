Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the homebuilder’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.53. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia bought 70,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Insiders purchased a total of 70,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,009 over the last three months.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

