Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

