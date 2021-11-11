TD Securities Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $59.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.
NYSE:WPM opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,186,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,498 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,056,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
