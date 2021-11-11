TD Securities Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $59.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,186,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,498 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,056,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

