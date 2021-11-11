TD Securities Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$46.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.29.

IMO opened at $34.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 132.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

