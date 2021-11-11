Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$39.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$33.52 on Monday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$18.94 and a one year high of C$37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

