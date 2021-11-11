Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$39.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$33.52 on Monday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$18.94 and a one year high of C$37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

