Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.10

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 54 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $557.34 million, a PE ratio of 264.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

