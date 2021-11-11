Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.10

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 54 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $557.34 million, a PE ratio of 264.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
