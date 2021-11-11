Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

THW stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

