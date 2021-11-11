Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target to $9.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

PRTY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market cap of $686.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

