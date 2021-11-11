TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$31.00 at CIBC

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.74%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 36.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 972,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

