TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TerrAscend from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 1,013,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

