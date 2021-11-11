Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Reduced by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 3.1% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $8,063,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $2,427,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Tesla by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,075.42. The company had a trading volume of 527,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,926,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $871.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $731.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.62, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.66 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock worth $1,253,707,248. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

