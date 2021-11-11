Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Sell Rating from Norddeutsche Landesbank

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Norddeutsche Landesbank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 64.42% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,067.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $871.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $731.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a 52-week low of $401.66 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock worth $1,253,707,248. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $8,063,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tesla by 28.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in Tesla by 7.5% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

