Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 804,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 524,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

