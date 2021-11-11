The Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.99 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.99 for the year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.74 billion.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target (down from C$86.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.44.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$82.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$60.52 and a 52-week high of C$83.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

