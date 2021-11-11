The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

