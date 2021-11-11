The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $165.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Clorox by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Clorox by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

