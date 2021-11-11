The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.
Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $165.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Clorox by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Clorox by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
