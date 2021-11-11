The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

ENSG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

ENSG opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

