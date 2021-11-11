The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $353.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

