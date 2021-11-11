The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.57 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.41. The stock had a trading volume of 863,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,203. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $353.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.18.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

