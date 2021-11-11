The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on the stock.

Shares of GOG stock opened at GBX 772.50 ($10.09) on Monday. The Go-Ahead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 683.03 ($8.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,463 ($19.11). The company has a market capitalization of £333.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 871.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,060.98.

About The Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

