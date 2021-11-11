The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €3.00 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.65) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.78 ($3.26).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

