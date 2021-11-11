The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $10.95 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $10.95 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Shares of GS opened at $399.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

